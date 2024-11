Japanese drugmaker Chugai, which is majority owned by Roche, On Friday revealed that Zenyaku Kogyo has obtained regulatory approval from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), for an additional dosage and administration of an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody Rituxan (rituximab) intravenous injection 100mg and 500mg, which is co-marketed by both companies, for chronic idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) in children.