Astellas and Temmler in asset transfer deal

Astellas Pharma Europe, the European subsidiary of Japan's Astellas Pharma, says that it has reached an agreement with the Temmler Group, a German drugmaker, and has signed a contract which will see the transfer, by Astellas, of bulk assets. The transfer will include Astellas' plants in Munich, Germany and Klinge, Ireland, as well as all of its shares in Italian pharmaceutical firm Produzioni Farmaceutiche Carugate.
Transfer and supply agreement
Previously, Astellas declared that it would be reducing the number of production sites- currently nine in Japan and a further nine overseas- to around 10 in total by the financial year 2010. The company added that, through the sale of these facilities, it would attain a significant reduction in its assets while maintaining a guaranteed supply of products, which will be manufactured by Temmler at the three sites as part of the accord.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze