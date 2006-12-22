Astellas and Temmler in asset transfer deal

Astellas Pharma Europe, the European subsidiary of Japan's Astellas Pharma, says that it has reached an agreement with the Temmler Group, a German drugmaker, and has signed a contract which will see the transfer, by Astellas, of bulk assets. The transfer will include Astellas' plants in Munich, Germany and Klinge, Ireland, as well as all of its shares in Italian pharmaceutical firm Produzioni Farmaceutiche Carugate.

Transfer and supply agreement

Previously, Astellas declared that it would be reducing the number of production sites- currently nine in Japan and a further nine overseas- to around 10 in total by the financial year 2010. The company added that, through the sale of these facilities, it would attain a significant reduction in its assets while maintaining a guaranteed supply of products, which will be manufactured by Temmler at the three sites as part of the accord.