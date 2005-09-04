Astellas launches Flomaxtra XL in UK

Japanese drug major Astellas has announced the UK approval and launch, on September 1, of Flomaxtra XL 400mcg, an improved formulation of the benign prostatic hyperplasia drug Flomax (tamsulosin).
This utilizes Astellas' patented new delivery system, trade-named Oral Controlled Absorption System, and is claimed by the company to deliver a more consistent release of tamsulosin over 24 hours with a reduced peak plasma concentration and smoother pharmacokinetic profile.
Flomaxtra XL will be priced at L17.55 ($31.51) for a 30-tablet pack, which is a discount of 15% on the current price of Flomax, the company notes.
