Astellas screens target from Metabolex' gene database

California, USA-based biotechnology firm Metabolex says that Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma has initiated screening of another target from its proprietary database of genes associated with insulin resistance and obesity. The company added that having started the project, Astellas is required to make an undisclosed milestone payment under the terms of a long-running deal between the two groups (Marketletters passim).

Metabolex added that the firms have identified 10 drug targets during their collaboration, and said that it could receive royalties on eventual sales of any product emerging from the collaboration and will retain co-promotion rights in North and South America.