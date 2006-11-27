Astellas to conduct multicenter Asian trial of Factor Xa inhibitor - YM150

Japan's Astellas Pharma, the country's second largest drugmaker by sales, has announced that it will undertake an international Phase II clinical trial of its developmental activated Factor Xa inhibitor YM150, at sites in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan.

The firm said that, in targeting activated Factor Xa, a blood factor that is key to the coagulation cascade, YM150 has potential as a treatment for a wide range of thrombotic indications. The company added that the drug is currently under assessment in a Phase II clinical trial in Japan, and a Phase IIb study in Europe, as a therapy for venous thromboembolism.

In addition, Astellas said that it is making preparations for Phase II trials of the drug as a treatment for atrial fibrillation in Europe and the USA, which are scheduled to start in the current fiscal year.