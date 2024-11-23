Asthma Prevention And Management Campaign For China

A nationwide asthma management and prevention strategy to alleviate the suffering of over 15 million asthma patients in China is about to kick off, reports China Medical News. The Chinese move is part of the global campaign, Global Initiative on Asthma, jointly spearheaded by the World Health Organization and the US National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Targeting both doctors and patients, GINA will recommend therapy which pinpoints the best medicines for different conditions. It will aim to educate patients and their families about causes and prevention of asthma.
