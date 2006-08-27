Astion initiates recruitment in Ph II psoriasis study

Danish drugmaker Astion Pharma, a specialist in the field of inflammatory dermatology and immunological diseases, says it has begun patient recruitment in a trial of its developmental psoriasis treatment ASF-1075.
The Phase II study, which will be run as a double-blind, placebo-controlled assessment, will compare the product's effect on the condition, when combined with calcipotriol with several currently-marketed treatments using ultrasound scanning.
The drug, which is believed to down-regulate certain aspects of the immune response, has demonstrated efficacy in several non-clinical models.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze