Astion initiates recruitment in Ph II psoriasis study

Danish drugmaker Astion Pharma, a specialist in the field of inflammatory dermatology and immunological diseases, says it has begun patient recruitment in a trial of its developmental psoriasis treatment ASF-1075.

The Phase II study, which will be run as a double-blind, placebo-controlled assessment, will compare the product's effect on the condition, when combined with calcipotriol with several currently-marketed treatments using ultrasound scanning.

The drug, which is believed to down-regulate certain aspects of the immune response, has demonstrated efficacy in several non-clinical models.