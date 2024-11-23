Astra And Byk Gulden End PPI Dispute

Astra of Sweden has reached agreement with competitor company Byk Gulden of Germany to end their patent dispute relating to the two firms' proton pump inhibitors, omeprazole and pantoprazole.
A short statement was issued jointly by the companies saying that they had agreed to terminate, with immediate effect, their ongoing dispute. All legal actions between the two firms and licensees are to be withdrawn, it said, adding that settlement will not involve any financial or other compensation. Legal proceedings had been started in 10 countries.
Herman Kullmer, a member of the management board of Byk Gulden's parent company Altana AG, told the Marketletter that he was unable to comment on the press release, as part of the settlement agreement.
