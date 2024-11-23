ASTRA BROADENS RESEARCH BASE

Astra is moving towards seriously competing with Glaxo on two fronts, firstly by developing a Turbuhaler version of Glaxo's best-selling asthma treatment Ventolin (salbutamol), and secondly by developing an eradication regimen for Helicobacter pylori, the organism implicated strongly in peptic ulcer disease and also gastric cancer (Marketletter November 22). Details of these and other research projects were given at Astra's open house presentation in London, UK, recently.
The majority of Astra's near-term potential will come from line extensions and expanding the indications of its existing products, but the company also has several interesting compounds in its pipeline, some of which may have significant earnings potential if they proceed to market.
Astra's respiratory program is one of the most fertile in its development pipeline, with two other new Turbuhaler formulations of established drugs, formoterol and ipratropium, in development. Line extensions of marketed products include a once-daily Turbuhaler formulation of budesonide, a pediatric formulation of bambuterol and a combination budesonide and formoterol Turbuhaler. Further back in clinical development are two new inhaled corticosteroids for asthma, D-5272 and D-5519, which are in clinical trials but are not expected to be submitted for approval until well after 1995.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze