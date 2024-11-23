Astra Cuts Price Of Losec In Sweden

Astra of Sweden has cut the price of its leading antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole) in its domestic market, which led to a decline in the firm's share price of 13 Swedish kroner on April 10 to 292 kroner ($43.97).

The price cut in Sweden is not a significant event, according to Astra's Steffan Ternby. He told the Marketletter that the firm has adjusted the price for the smallest pack size of Losec in Sweden, and that the overall price adjustment effect is below 5%.

The decision to reduce Losec's price was prompted by talks around the issue initiated by the Swedish drug pricing authorities. Mr Ternby said with Losec being the biggest-selling drug in Sweden and still rising, the product plays an important part in the Swedish drug bill.