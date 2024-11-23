Astra's Keep-Quiet Pacts Overruled

A US court has ruled that employees at Astra USA are not bound by confidentiality agreements made with the company in relation to cooperating with an investigation into sexual harassment at the firm by the US Employment Opportunity Commission (Marketletters passim).

The US unit of the Swedish group Astra has indicated that it intends to appeal the ruling, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The company said that the ruling removes an incentive for firms to settle employee complaints out of court and could reduce the sums paid.