Astra Sacks Lars Bildman

Astra USA, the US unit of Swedish drug company Astra, has terminated the employment of Lars Bildman as president and chief executive of the company. He was suspended on April 28 pending results of an investigation into allegations of improprieties within the company that occurred during his tenure (Marketletters passim). Mr Bildman chose not to cooperate with the investigation, according to the company.
"Our investigation uncovered management behavior under Mr Bildman that is unacceptable to Astra," said vice president of Astra AB, C G Johansson, who headed the investigating committee.
The investigation uncovered evidence of "inappropriate behavior at company functions" and misuse of company funds, among other things. The firm is cooperating with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in its investigation of allegations of sexual harassment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze