Astra To Be Listed On NYSE

Swedish pharmaceutical company Astra is making preparations for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange in June. It is only the second Swedish company to achieve this, reports the Financial Times.
The firm is aiming to continue along its path of strong growth and Hakan Mogren, Astra's chief executive, said in an interview with the FT: "if you are growing at high speed, you can't do mergers and acquisitions at the same time." Mr Mogren commented that he does not understand why some of the mergers that are taking place in the pharmaceutical industry at the moment are being done. He is confident that Astra will be able to remain independent.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze