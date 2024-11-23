Astra To Be Listed On NYSE

Swedish pharmaceutical company Astra is making preparations for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange in June. It is only the second Swedish company to achieve this, reports the Financial Times.

The firm is aiming to continue along its path of strong growth and Hakan Mogren, Astra's chief executive, said in an interview with the FT: "if you are growing at high speed, you can't do mergers and acquisitions at the same time." Mr Mogren commented that he does not understand why some of the mergers that are taking place in the pharmaceutical industry at the moment are being done. He is confident that Astra will be able to remain independent.