Astra USA Scandal Goes On

- Astra USA has suspended two more executives in connection with an investigation into alleged sexual harassment and financial improprieties (Marketletter May 6). George Roadman, vice president of sales and marketing for the hospital division and Ed Aarons, a sales director, have been relieved of their responsibilities. An internal inquiry is being carried out by Astra, which follows on from an article published in US magazine Business Week. The magazine made inquiries about sexual misconduct at the firm.