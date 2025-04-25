Friday 25 April 2025

A Boston-based biotech company developing antibody therapeutics for cardiometabolic and immune-mediated diseases.

Its pipeline targets key regulators in obesity and muscle metabolism, including myostatin and Activin E, members of the TGFβ superfamily. In early 2025, AstralBio licensed a long-acting anti-myostatin antibody, now named IBIO-600, to iBio, Inc. for the treatment of obesity and muscle wasting. The agreement included a $750,000 equity payment and up to $28 million in milestones.

In April 2025, the collaboration expanded to include a novel antibody targeting Activin E, believed to promote fat-selective weight loss. AstralBio granted iBio exclusive rights, with similar financial terms. The company leverages proprietary AI tools to accelerate antibody discovery and engineering. Founded in 2020 by the team behind ValenzaBio, AstralBio has formed strategic partnerships to advance multiple candidates toward the clinic, establishing itself in the emerging landscape of cardiometabolic therapeutics.

Latest AstralBio News

iBio adds to cardiometabolic and obesity pipeline with AstralBio deal
22 April 2025
More AstralBio news >


