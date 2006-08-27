Astralis sees $403,769 loss in 2nd-qtr 2006

New Jersey, USA-based Astralis, a biotechnology firm focused on the development of novel drugs for use in immune system disorders and skin diseases, says that for the second quarter of 2006 it recorded a net loss of $403,769 to common stockholders. The firm, which is a development stage enterprise had no revenue during the period.
The company also reported the its R&D expenses for the quarter amounted to $125,723, primarily in relation to ongoing development of its lead psoriasis treatment Psoraxine (AS210).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze