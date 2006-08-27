Astralis sees $403,769 loss in 2nd-qtr 2006

New Jersey, USA-based Astralis, a biotechnology firm focused on the development of novel drugs for use in immune system disorders and skin diseases, says that for the second quarter of 2006 it recorded a net loss of $403,769 to common stockholders. The firm, which is a development stage enterprise had no revenue during the period.

The company also reported the its R&D expenses for the quarter amounted to $125,723, primarily in relation to ongoing development of its lead psoriasis treatment Psoraxine (AS210).