Atacicept to be examined in Ph II RA trial

Seattle, USA-based drug developer ZymoGenetics and Swiss biotechnology company Serono have initiated a Phase II trial of their co-developed autoimmune disease treatment atacicept. The study, which is designed to examine the agent's efficacy against rheumatoid arthritis, will enroll patients who have inadequately responded to prior anti-tumor necrosis factor-based therapies.
The firms added that they will seek to recruit around 320 patients, who will be selected on the basis that they have had the condition for at least one year and have experienced at least three months of failed TNF-based therapy. Participants will be randomized to receive one of three doses of the drug (25mg, 75mg or 150mg) or placebo, in addition to background methotrexate treatment. Loading doses will be given twice weekly for four weeks, followed by a weekly maintenance dose for 21 weeks. The primary endpoint is defined as the rate of Amercian College of Rheumatology-20 (ACR26) response at week 26.
The companies added that they are both in discussion with the US Food and Drug Administration regarding the initiation of a Phase II trial of atacicept in systemic lupus erythematosus, following the successful completion of a Phase Ib study for this indication earlier in the year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze