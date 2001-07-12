AtheroGenics acquires new technology platform

AtheroGenics, an emerging pharmaceutical company based in Georgia, USA,which focuses on the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases, has entered into an exclusive license agreement with the National Jewish Medical and Research Center of Denver to discover and develop novel therapeutics based on MEK kinases and related technology.

Some of the licensed technology focuses on naturally-occurring substances including interleukins and peptide neurotransmitters and their application as potential treatments for asthma. AtheroGenics said it is adding these technologies to its "already-robust v-protectant platform to expand its R&D pipeline targeting diseases characterized by chronic inflammation."

Russell Medford, the firm's chief executive, said that AtheroGenics now has a second broad platform for the discovery and development of a new class of anti-inflammatory drugs "and our discovery group is delighted to be working with world-renowned scientists."