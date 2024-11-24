Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Athira Pharma

A clinical-stage biopharma company developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration.

Athira's product candidates seek to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. The company is  advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a novel small molecule, for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's disease dementia and dementia with Lewy bodies.

Additionally, in September 2024, the company announced that it planned to focus on advancing the clinical development program for ATH-1105 as a potential treatment for neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and AD. ATH-1105 is the company’s oral, next-generation small molecule positive modulator of the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system currently in development for the treatment of ALS.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Athira Pharma News

Athira Pharma tanks as fosgonimeton misses in Alzheimer’s trial
5 September 2024
More Athira Pharma news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze