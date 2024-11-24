Athira Pharma

Athira's product candidates seek to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. The company is advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a novel small molecule, for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's disease dementia and dementia with Lewy bodies.

Additionally, in September 2024, the company announced that it planned to focus on advancing the clinical development program for ATH-1105 as a potential treatment for neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and AD. ATH-1105 is the company’s oral, next-generation small molecule positive modulator of the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system currently in development for the treatment of ALS.