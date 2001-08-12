Atrix/Faulding enter deal for Leuprogel Depot

Atrix Laboratories has signed an exclusive agreement with FauldingPharmaceutical giving the latter Australian and New Zealand marketing rights to its three Leuprogel Depot (leuprolide acetate) products; one-, three- and four-month sustained-release injection, which utilizes the Atrigel depot drug delivery system, as a treatment for advanced prostate cancer. The Australian market for these types of products is currently over A$30 million ($15.5 million) annually.
Atrix recently signed an exclusive European marketing deal with MediGene licensing the rights for Leuprogel (Marketletter April 16), and has also applied for US Food and Drug Administration approval of the one-month formulation, with a filing for the three-month version expected later this year (Marketletter April 2). The company says it now has access to a substantial share of the global market for hormone treatments for prostate cancer.
