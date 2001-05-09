Atrix files IND for Atrisone in dermatitis

Atrix Laboratories has filed an Investigational New Drug applicationin the USA for Atrisone (dapsone combined with the SMP drug delivery system) for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Atrisone, which is currently in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne and in a Phase I proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of itch associated with healing severe burn wounds, is delivered directly to the site of the disease. The company hopes this will provide a more effective treatment for the symptoms.