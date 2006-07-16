Aureus licenses AurSCOPE to Xention

French firm Aureus Pharma, a provider of knowledge management solutions for the life-science industry, says that it has agreed a licensing deal with UK-based drug discovery company Xention, under which the latter gains access to the former's AurSCOPE Ion Channel Knowledge database.
Ion channels are a potential target for numerous therapeutic approaches due to their involvement in many physiological and pathophysiological processes, including cardiac arthymias, autoimmune diseases, pain, multiple sclerosis and overactive bladder disease. AurSCOPE is a comprehensive database of information detailing the biological activity of ion channels that has been described in journals. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze