Aureus licenses AurSCOPE to Xention

French firm Aureus Pharma, a provider of knowledge management solutions for the life-science industry, says that it has agreed a licensing deal with UK-based drug discovery company Xention, under which the latter gains access to the former's AurSCOPE Ion Channel Knowledge database.

Ion channels are a potential target for numerous therapeutic approaches due to their involvement in many physiological and pathophysiological processes, including cardiac arthymias, autoimmune diseases, pain, multiple sclerosis and overactive bladder disease. AurSCOPE is a comprehensive database of information detailing the biological activity of ion channels that has been described in journals. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.