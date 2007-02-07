Aureus Pharma launches DDI Predict

Aureus Pharma, a French firm offering knowledge management solutions for discovery in the life sciences, has launched DDI Predict, a new innovative software application to assess the risk of potential drug-drug interactions.
Aureus says that its software automatically calculates the risk of drug-drug interactions associated with Cytochrome P450s via a computer algorithm and provides, in a manner of minutes, a graphical report containing all potential interactions between a potential drug candidate and a large panel of other drugs/compounds. This analysis of potential DDI risk is based on the latest US Food and Drug Administration risk classification. The input to the application consists of experimental data for a proprietary compound and prior experimental knowledge derived from Aureus' AurSCOPE Administration Distribution Metabolism Excretion knowledge database.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze