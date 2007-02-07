Aureus Pharma launches DDI Predict

Aureus Pharma, a French firm offering knowledge management solutions for discovery in the life sciences, has launched DDI Predict, a new innovative software application to assess the risk of potential drug-drug interactions.

Aureus says that its software automatically calculates the risk of drug-drug interactions associated with Cytochrome P450s via a computer algorithm and provides, in a manner of minutes, a graphical report containing all potential interactions between a potential drug candidate and a large panel of other drugs/compounds. This analysis of potential DDI risk is based on the latest US Food and Drug Administration risk classification. The input to the application consists of experimental data for a proprietary compound and prior experimental knowledge derived from Aureus' AurSCOPE Administration Distribution Metabolism Excretion knowledge database.