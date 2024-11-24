Aurora Biosynthetics

The company launched in September 2024, with the goal of providing an end-to-end solution for the production of pDNA, mRNA, and LNPs. It is a subsidiary of Myeloid Therapeutics, and seeks to leverage strategic partnerships and public-private collaboration to meet the growing global demand for RNA-based therapies.

Aurora reflects a strategically important, public-private partnership between the New South Wales (NSW) Government, RNA Australia and Myeloid Therapeutics. This collaboration combines RNA manufacturing capabilities with strong support from the NSW Government, supporting Aurora’s rapid build, scale-up and robust entry into the global RNA manufacturing market.