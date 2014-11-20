Australia and New Zealand abandon plans to form joint regulator

The Ministers for Health from Australia and New Zealand have confirmed they are to end efforts to establish a joint regulatory body.
Australia’s Peter Dutton and New Zealand’s Jonathan Coleman announced their governments would cease talks relating to the Australia New Zealand Therapeutic Products Agency, following a comprehensive review of progress and assessment of costs and benefits to both countries.
In a joint release, the ministers said that, while the work on ANZTPA would end, the two countries would “continue to cooperate on the regulation of therapeutic products where there are benefits for consumers, businesses and regulators.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze