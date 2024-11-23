Australia Approves US Bioscience's Ethyol

- US Bioscience's cytoprotectant drug Ethyol (amifostine) has been cleared for marketing in Australia for its broadest range of indications yet, namely: to decrease the incidence of neutropenia-related fever and infection induced by DNA-binding chemotherapeutic agents such as cyclophosphamide, mitomycin C and platinum agents; to decrease the incidence of acute and cumulative nephrotoxicity associated with platinum-based therapy; and for the provision of better adherence to these types of chemotherapy regimens. The drug will be marketed in Australia by a Schering-Plough affiliate.