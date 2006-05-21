Australia certification for Ind Swift Labs

Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration certification from the Department of Health and Aging has been received by Ind Swift Laboratories for its Punjab-based facility to manufacture the antibiotic clarithromycin, which is used in the treatment of various respiratory tract infections, according to chief executive V K Mehta.

He added that the company is one of the world's largest manufacturers of clarithromycin, and supplies about one third of total usage. The Australian TGA stated the company complied with requirement of the Australian Code of Good Practice for medicinal products.