Australia gets new pharma ind council

The Pharmaceuticals Industry Council (PIC) - a group bringing together AusBiotech, the Generic Medicines Industry Association and Medicines Australia - has been established in Australia, with the purpose of advancing the work of the Pharmaceuticals Industry Action Agenda. The new body will provide high-level coordination and a strategic focus for the sector, noted Federal Minister for Industry, Tourism and Resources Ian Macfarlane, who launched the strategic plan in 2002 as a partnership between the industry and government. The Agenda's vision is to double Australia's share of the global drug industry by 2012. The PIC is chaired by Will Delaat, managing director of Merck Sharp & Dohme (Australia).

Mr Macfarlane's office noted that implementation of the Action Agenda ended late last year, after accomplishing a number of outcomes for the industry, including drawing it together, providing a long-term strategy for growth and rejuvenating the Pharmaceutical Industry Working Group. The Action Agenda has also provided guidance on the government's support for industry development including input into the design of the Pharmaceuticals Partnerships Program and a $10.0 million grant for the establishment of a small-scale mammalian cell production facility. The PIC will continue to take forward much of the work commenced under the Action Agenda.