Australia/NZ to merge regulation agencies

A new trans-Tasmanian authority will, from 2003, combine theregulation of drugs and devices in Australia and New Zealand, under an agreement signed in principle, says Australia's Secretary for Health and Aged Care, Grant Tambling.

Regulation in Australia now is handled by the Therapeutic Goods Administration and in New Zealand by Medsafe. Senator Tambling said this "unprecedented" merger will set a positive example, within the region and internationally, notes a report carried by the Asia Pulse news service. It will allow the countries to combine technical resources and strengthen their influence and international standing, and lead to more timely product assessment and approvals, he said.