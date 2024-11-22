Australia's Health Export Potential "Unlimited"

Australia's health services have virtually unlimited export opportunities, according to Senator Peter Cook, the Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, who said at a health industry development forum in Sydney that there is a potential to earn A$2.4 billion ($1.77 million) from the sector.
He told the forum that Australia's reputation as a health and medical provider is world class, and that the broad health industry, including both manufacturing and services, accounts for 8% of Gross Domestic Product and employs 600,000 people, some 7% of the country's workforce. It also brings in A$500 million a year in export earnings.
In addition to the services component, Sen Cook noted, there are 380 establishments manufacturing health and medical products valued at A$900 million a year, with half of this going to exports.
