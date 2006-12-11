Australia's House of Reps c'tee calls for national approach to health funding

An Australian House of Representatives committee has called for a national "health agenda," and an end to the blame game between the states and the Commonwealth. The Standing Committee on Health and Aging's report states that a national approach is needed to overcome problems in health funding and administration.
The report says there is a need for the roles and responsibilities of each level of government to be clarified. Several of the committee's recommendations call for an overhaul of the Commonwealth's funding agreement for public hospitals, reports the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Other recommendations include a call for Australia to develop a plan to train all its own health professionals by 2021 and for the Commonwealth to give more to the states for public dental services.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze