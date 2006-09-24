Friday 22 November 2024

Australia's PBS must be seen as investment in health

24 September 2006

Continuing the improvement in the health of Australians seen over the last 40 years will only be possible if the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme is viewed as an investment in good health, says John Young, chairman of Medicines Australia, the body representing the country's research-based pharmaceutical industry. He told the National Press Club that PBS growth had slowed and is unlikely to reach projections outlined in the 2002 Intergenerational Report (IGR).

Mr Young said his industry is supportive of measures to ensure the PBS remains sustainable so that Australians can continue to access innovative new medicines in the future. The key is a wider patient-centric focus on the delivery of health care that focuses more on prevention, early diagnosis, and early treatment, not just on treating sickness, he told his audience, adding: "this means a holistic approach that includes lifestyle changes, as well as treating spending on health care as an investment in social wellbeing and economic productivity."

The federal government's commissioning of the IGR "was a far-sighted and commendable move, but some of its underlying economic assumptions for PBS growth had moderated significantly since it was published in 2002," he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze