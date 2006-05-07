Australian CCC re-authorizes code

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is proposing to authorize for three years a new edition of the code governing pharmaceutical companies' dealings with doctors.
"The code governs the activities of pharmaceutical companies when they promote prescription medicines to doctors," said ACCC Chairman, Graeme Samuel, adding: "it has been developed by Medicines Australia, the national association representing the industry."
The code regulates advertising of prescription drugs to the medical profession. Advertising to consumers of prescription medicines is prohibited by the Therapeutic Goods Administration. It also regulates matters such as drug company sponsorship of medical conferences; the payment of travel and accommodation expenses of doctors attending such meetings; and the provision of other forms of hospitality.
