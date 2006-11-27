Australian fears on "doctor entertaining"

The pharmaceutical industry in Australia fears a political backlash, after it refused to reveal details of how much it spends on entertaining doctors, according to reports in local newspapers.
They claim that a report commissioned by the drugmakers trade association Medicines Australia from Parker & Partners, a lobbying group, expresses concerns that the federal government could introduce tough rules to severely restrict drug companies' marketing activities in this sector.
According to Parker & Partners, "there is risk of long-term political problems for the industry following Medicine Australia's rejection that its members voluntarily reveal details of such activities to the medical profession."
