Australian fears on "doctor entertaining"

The pharmaceutical industry in Australia fears a political backlash, after it refused to reveal details of how much it spends on entertaining doctors, according to reports in local newspapers.

They claim that a report commissioned by the drugmakers trade association Medicines Australia from Parker & Partners, a lobbying group, expresses concerns that the federal government could introduce tough rules to severely restrict drug companies' marketing activities in this sector.

According to Parker & Partners, "there is risk of long-term political problems for the industry following Medicine Australia's rejection that its members voluntarily reveal details of such activities to the medical profession."