Saturday 23 November 2024

Australian Nursing Homes Told: "Reduce Drug Levels"

18 November 1996

A study by the University of Queensland has recommended that drugs administered to nursing home patients can be safely reduced by 11%-15%. The study found that such a reduction would save the community an estimated A$4.5 million ($3.5 million) a year if applied to the country's more than 74,000 nursing home residents.

A University spokesman commented that the main changes in residents' drug therapy during the study were a reduction in sleeping pill and antipsychotic drug use, plus the addition of painkillers, as pain was found to contribute to many secondary problems in the frail elderly.

The Australian government has reacted favorably to the study, and has suggested that clinical pharmacists should be involved in the care of nursing home patients. It also believes that nursing homes should encourage formal processes for clinical pharmacists to review medication use. During the Queensland study, clinical pharmacists advised on unnecessary or inappropriate medication, and suggested alternatives.

