Australian PBS Lists Betaferon:Price Drop

Schering AG's multiple sclerosis drug Betaferon (interferon beta-1b) is to be placed on Australia's Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, following Schering's decision to drop the drug's price very substantially and to pay the costs of monitoring and testing patients on the drug.
Australian Health Minister Michael Wooldridge said he hoped Betaferon could be PBS-approved before February 1. The Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee had recommended that it be made available for relapsing plus remitting MS where there have been two documented attacks over two years, proved on MRI scanning. A second authority would be given only to people who show no progression of illness once they have taken Betaferon, and who have shown that they can comply with and tolerate therapy.
Third and subsequent authorities would be given only if people have not been shown to develop antibodies or a type of resistance to the therapy, on the basis of tests which Schering will apply for, he added.
