Australian Price Curbs: Beta Blockers Exempt

The Australian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association has welcomed afederal budget decision to exempt beta blockers from its scheme to establish price premiums on six classes of drugs commonly prescribed under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (Marketletter May 26).

APMA executive director Pat Clear said that a number of companies would benefit. However, the industry was still waiting apprehensively for further news on subgroups for drug subsidies. "New investment projects worth billions of dollars remain on hold pending the final decision on the new scheme," he said.