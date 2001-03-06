Austrian "drug costs explosion is over"

The explosion in pharmaceutical costs in Austria is over, withfourth-quarter 2000 drug spending actually falling 3%, according to Herbert Cabana, president of the pharmacists' national organization, the OeAK.
While January and February 2001 figures are expected to show a slight rise, the cost of drugs to the health service has not risen now for some five months, against the 12%-13% annual increases reported by the health funds in previous years, said Mr Cabana. One reason for the improvement is said to be the solidarity model agreed between the pharmacies and the health funds, under which pharmacies did not benefit from increases in sales and so had no economic interest in boosting volume, he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze