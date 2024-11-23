Austrian Health Insurance Costs Falling

Austrian health insurance will cost less in 1998 as premiums continuedown, Werner Reimelt, director-general of the Merkur insurance group, has said. Tariffs are moving down and agreements on charges have been agreed with six federal states, he added.
Merkur is stressing the role of preventive medicine, and is increasingly taking over costs in the alternative medicine sector while expanding its foreign subsidiaries in Slovenia, Croatia and Romania. The group now has a 13.8% share of Austria's health insurance market.
