Austrians taking more medicines despite move to home remedies

A survey by the Austrian health insurance fund has revealed that people are popping more pills than ever before. The number of packages of medications prescribed in Austria in the last six years has increased 5% from 98.4 to 103 million. On average, each Austrian purchases 12.63 packs of medicines annually, which means 524 pills altogether.
These results are a little surprising, given that the public perception has been that an increasing number of people have been turning to alternative medicine and that "grandma's home remedies" have been becoming more and more popular.
However, Austria is only in the middle of European countries in terms of drugs consumed. In France and the UK, for example, people consume twice as many on average, but the Dutch and the Danes take the fewest, one-third below the Austrian norm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze