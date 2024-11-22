Friday 22 November 2024

Authorization For Metrodin in Germany and Ireland Questioned

24 October 1994

Despite the European Union Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products' favorable opinion on Ares Serono's Metrodin HP (urofillitropin; hFSH) in February 1993, Germany and Ireland have so far not granted authorization to this pharmaceutical product, European Commissioner Martin Bangemann has said in a recent answer to a written question by Member of the European Parliament Freddy Blak.

Further to the CPMP opinion, "the Commission has closely followed the progress of all members states and has repeatedly invited member states to update their positions," he said, adding that "the most recent request in this case was in July 1994," but this fertility treatment, described by Dr Bangemann as "an important new medicinal product," is still not available throughout the EY, he said.

The situation will shortly change, he stressed. While the CPMP at present only delivers a scientific opinion and the authorization decision remains in the competence of each member state, from the beginning of 1995 authorization decisions on this type of product will be made centrally, with the setting up of the European Medicines Evaluation Agency, he said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze