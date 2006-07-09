Authorized generics 'increase competition'

Following reports that US drug major Merck & Co had slashed the price of its cholesterol-lowering drug Zocor (simvastatin) to health insurer the United Health Group to levels that undercut generic equivalents (Marketletter July 3), a study for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has found that authorized generics can boost competition and lower prices for consumers.
The research was carried out by IMS Health, comparing cases where a generic drugmaker secured a six-month market exclusivity versus cases where the brand-name manufacturer authorized generic versions of an ex-patent drug as well. IMS Health detected an average 15.8% greater discount where authorized generics were marketed. In nine case studies, the savings were estimated at $212.8 million.
Lori Reilly, PhRMA vice president for policy and research described the situation as, "a win-win for patients."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze