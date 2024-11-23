AutoImmune Cuts 3rd Qtr Losses

AutoImmune reported a net loss of $211,000 for the third quarter endedSeptember 30, 1997, compared with $7.2 million for the same quarter a year earlier. The company said that this was due in part to lower R&D activity levels following the completion of several clinical trials. AutoImmune's strategy lies in focusing on Colloral (collagen) for rheumatoid arthritis, for which the company has recently submitted an end of Phase II safety and efficacy analysis on more than 1,200 patients to the US Food and Drug Administration.