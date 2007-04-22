Avalon identifies patient strata biomarkers

The USA's Avalon Pharmaceuticals reported encouraging data from a biomarker study that utilized its proprietary AvalonRx technology to identify gene signatures that may be useful for patient stratification, at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting, held in Los Angeles.
The study described the generation of biomarkers that may have utility in identifying patients most likely to benefit from treatment with AVN944, Avalon's lead candidate, which is an oral small-molecule drug that inhibits inosine monosphospate dehydrogenase, an enzyme that is over expressed in some cancer cells, especially in hematological malignancies/
Jeffrey Strovel, senior scientist at Avalon and lead investigator in the study, said: "we can now validate these gene signatures for utility in patient stratification in our upcoming Phase II trials, as well as for their use as prognostic signatures. If this approach works, it could significantly accelerate the development of AVN944 and enhance its utility as a marketed product."
