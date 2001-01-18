Aventis, Biovail drop lawsuit

Aventis Pharma's US unit has entered into an agreement with Canada'sBiovail Corp to dismiss a lawsuit pending between the two companies in a District Court in New Jersey. The lawsuit was filed against Aventis in 1998, claiming that the firm (then known as Hoechst Marion Roussel) and Andrx prevented Biovail from marketing a generic version of Cardizem (diltiazem) in the USA and Canada by entering into a deal whereby Aventis paid Andrx to stop the latter marketing its own generic version of the drug (Marketletters passim). Financial details of the settlement were not disclosed.