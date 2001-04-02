Aventis creates new Gencell unit

Aventis Pharma says it intends to restructure its Gencell gene therapydivision into a separate operating company and has also announced a plan to restructure its existing collaboration with Introgen Therapeutics of the USA. The Franco-German drugmaker noted that the restructuring of Gencell is part of its strategy to focus on its core areas of prescription pharmaceuticals, vaccines and therapeutic proteins.

Aventis claimed that it will continue to benefit from its investment in gene therapy through "at least one major collaboration with Gencell and through a minority interest in the new company." The rationale behind the restructuring is to give Gencell greater autonomy, provide it with more flexibility to establish partnerships and conduct its own research and, in time, create "a leading and fully-integrated gene therapy company."

....increases stake in Introgen