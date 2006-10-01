Avera completes Ph II Neurokinin-1 study enrollment

Avera Pharmaceuticals has completed enrollment in its ongoing Phase II study of the neurokinin-1 (NK-1) antagonist AV608 in subjects with social anxiety disorder (also called social phobia).

This double-blind, placebo-controlled, 12-week, multicenter trial in the USA, investigating the safety and efficacy of AV608, has enrolled 182 subjects diagnosed with social anxiety disorder. The study was initiated in the first quarter of 2006 and preliminary results are expected in early 2007.

"Completion of enrollment in this trial represents a significant milestone for Avera," said Jeffrey McKelvy, president of the firm, explaining that "social anxiety disorder is a widely prevalent, chronic and highly disabling psychiatric disorder with limited treatment options. The brain circuits expressing the NK-1 receptors, which are thought to be important in mounting fear responses, appear to be overactive in patients with this disorder. Blockade of the NK-1 receptors may represent a new and rational approach to its treatment."