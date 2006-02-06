AVI BioPharma enters HCV accord with Chiron

AVI BioPharma has entered an agreement with fellow USA-based Chiron Corp granting the former a non-exclusive license to the latter's patents and patent applications for the R&D and commercialization of antisense therapeutics against hepatitis C virus. As part of the deal, AVI will issue Chiron shares of AVI common stock as an initial license fee payment. Other financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. AVI's lead drug candidate for HCV, AVI-4065, is currently being evaluated in a multicenter exploratory safety and efficacy clinical trial in the USA. Additional data from the study are expected later in the first quarter.