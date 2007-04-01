Avicena starts patient recruitment in PD trial

California, USA-based biotechnology firm Avicena says that it has initiated patient enrollment in a Phase III trial of its developmental Parkinson's disease treatment PD-02. The trial, which is being sponsored by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, is designed to evaluate the drug's potential in slowing disease progression.

PD-02, which is an ultra pure form of creatine that does not contain the harmful neurotoxins present in less refined forms of the compound, has demonstrated the potential to improve neurological function in certain patient populations. The company said that, as part of its ongoing agreement with the NINDS, it would provide supplies of PD-02 and the placebo for use in the study, which will seek to enroll 1,720 PD sufferers at 50 sites in the USA and Canada.