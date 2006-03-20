Avidex sees positive data from RhuDex trials

UK-based biopharmaceutical company Avidex says that its lead product candidate RhuDex, its orally-bioactive small-molecule CD80 antagonist, has successfully completed two Phase I studies assessing its safety and tolerability in healthy volunteers.

The product, which is being principally investigated as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, has a similar mode of action to Bristol-Myers Squibb's recently-approved Orencia (abatacept; Marketletter January 9) and may, according to Avidex, have a wide range of applications in the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

The results of the trials suggest that the compound was safe and well-tolerated at the dosages studied. The company says it will begin a pilot Phase I/II study in RA patients-adding that it expects to start recruitment later this year.